Police identify woman killed in crash outside a Beaverton high school

Beaverton police have identified the 63-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night outside a high school.

On Friday morning, police named Helen Iva Grochowski as the victim of a crash in front of Southridge High School, located at 9625 Southwest 125th Avenue.

According to police, Grochowski was walking with her bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses told police she was going between the bike path and the roadway as she walked. Police said no one saw exactly when she was hit.

Grochowski died due to injuries sustained from the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old student from the International School of Beaverton, stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

According to police, the driver says he saw Grochowski walking her bike and then she was in front of his car and that there was nothing he could do to avoid hitting her.

The driver wasn't speeding nor using his cell phone. Police said there were no citations or charges related to the crash.

"There is no evidence that the driver did anything that directly contributed to this tragedy," police said.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.