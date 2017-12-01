On the Go with Joe at Providence Festival of Trees

The Oregon Convention Center is looking like a festive forest for an annual event.More >
The Oregon Convention Center is looking like a festive forest for an annual event.More >
It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas across Portland, including at the Expo Center.More >
It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas across Portland, including at the Expo Center.More >
An annual event that says cheers to the holiday season is back in Portland’s living room for the next few days. The Holiday Ale Festival is back once again at Pioneer Courthouse Square for its 22nd year.More >
An annual event that says cheers to the holiday season is back in Portland’s living room for the next few days. The Holiday Ale Festival is back once again at Pioneer Courthouse Square for its 22nd year.More >
An annual holiday tradition has returned to the Oregon Zoo with a new twist.More >
An annual holiday tradition has returned to the Oregon Zoo with a new twist.More >
If you've ever wondered how Santa Claus is able to carry his massive bag of toys, it turns out Saint Nick is very, very strong.More >
If you've ever wondered how Santa Claus is able to carry his massive bag of toys, it turns out Saint Nick is very, very strong.More >
The holiday season has come to a piece of Portland history: Pittock Mansion.More >
The holiday season has come to a piece of Portland history: Pittock Mansion.More >
Visitors to a new exhibit at OMSI won’t believe their eyes.More >
Visitors to a new exhibit at OMSI won’t believe their eyes.More >
There's a new scoop shop in town serving sweet treats that will have customers rolling in the dough.More >
There's a new scoop shop in town serving sweet treats that will have customers rolling in the dough.More >
The Portland Expo Center has an event this weekend that’s the cat’s meow. The CFA International Cat Show, the nation’s biggest cat show, is in town Saturday and Sunday.More >
The Portland Expo Center has an event this weekend that’s the cat’s meow. The CFA International Cat Show, the nation’s biggest cat show, is in town Saturday and Sunday.More >
Salem on Ice, the city’s only outdoor ice rink, opens to the public Saturday.More >
Salem on Ice, the city’s only outdoor ice rink, opens to the public Saturday.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
A police department offered to bring the coffee and donuts after it was accidentally invited to a party via text message, but there’s a good chance the officers won’t be attending.More >
A police department offered to bring the coffee and donuts after it was accidentally invited to a party via text message, but there’s a good chance the officers won’t be attending.More >
Portland police are investigating the death of a person Friday morning in a possible crash involving two MAX trains.More >
Portland police are investigating the death of a person Friday morning in a possible crash involving two MAX trains.More >
Beaverton police have identified the 63-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night outside a high school.More >
Beaverton police have identified the 63-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night outside a high school.More >
Applebee’s is serving $1 Long Island Iced Teas for the rest of 2017.More >
Applebee’s is serving $1 Long Island Iced Teas for the rest of 2017.More >
There is a happy ending to a local mystery that dates back 46 years now that a wedding ring discovered buried under asphalt is back on the finger of the man who lost it decades ago.More >
There is a happy ending to a local mystery that dates back 46 years now that a wedding ring discovered buried under asphalt is back on the finger of the man who lost it decades ago.More >
It had all the hallmarks of a mundane assignment Ryan Holets could quickly clear from the call log, but it didn't turn out that way.More >
It had all the hallmarks of a mundane assignment Ryan Holets could quickly clear from the call log, but it didn't turn out that way.More >
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to Beaverton Police Department.More >
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to Beaverton Police Department.More >