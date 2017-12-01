On the Go with Joe at Providence Festival of Trees

The Oregon Convention Center is looking like a festive forest for an annual event.

The 35th Providence Festival of Trees runs Friday and Saturday.

In addition to its display of trees, the festival also offers guests the opportunity to visit Santa, frost Christmas cookies, make holiday crafts, patch up a stuffed animal in the Teddy Bear Hospital and experience more entertainment.

Consider the Halls decked! Getting ready to go live at Providence #FestivalofTrees on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/AXdCHTnP0q — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) December 1, 2017

To learn more, visit the Providence Festival of Trees website.

