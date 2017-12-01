Tips lead to arrest of Forest Grove package thief already in jail

Police officers in Forest Grove have identified the suspect in a November package theft after receiving multiple anonymous tips.

According to police, the theft occurred on November 17 from a residence in the 1000 block of Goff Road.

The victim of the case shared surveillance video showing the suspect on social media, which led to the tips to investigators.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Enrique L. Torres, who police located in the Washington County Jail, where he was being held on an unrelated theft charge.

Torres was arrested on charges of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass. Officials later charged him with an additional charge of third-degree theft for an unrelated case that occurred in April.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.