Jacob Tremblay rose to prominence with his award-winning performance in the acclaimed movie, "Room.”

Now he's back on the big screen in "Wonder."

MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with the young star about his latest role.

Jacob said he hopes the film will teach people to be kind.

“Wonder” also stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson and is in theaters now.

