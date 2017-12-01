Pok Pok's wings rank among best in the US - KPTV - FOX 12


Pok Pok's wings rank among best in the US

Here's something that should come to as no surprise to any foodie in Portland.

Food & Wine magazine has a list of the best chicken wings in the United States. 

On the list? Ike's Vietnamese fish sauce wings, better known as a menu must have at Pok Pok.

MORE caught up with Chef Andy Ricker to learn more about the dish.

He said he came up with the recipe after he tried fish sauce wings at a roadside stand in Saigon.

