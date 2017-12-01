Oregon native heading to Switzerland for international ballet competition

Ballet star Finn Carmeci started taking dance lessons four years ago because his older sister is a ballerina and he thought "why not give it a try?"

Little did he know he'd wind up becoming one of the top male ballet dancers in the country in just four years.

MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich caught up with the 14-year-old about what’s coming up for him.

Finn is just one of seven American ballet dancers headed to the Prix de Lausanne in Switzerland, which runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 4.

In the meantime, ballet enthusiasts in Portland can catch him in The Nutcracker at the Oregon Ballet Theatre starting Dec. 9.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.