Police searching for person of interest in several Salem business burglaries

Detectives in Salem are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest police say is connected to a string of burglaries at several local businesses.

The detectives are looking for 26-year-old Roberto Brandon Baney-Mateos.

Baney-Mateos is described as a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with wavy brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, and police say he is a transient.

Investigators believe he may be connected numerous recent break-ins at local businesses, including La Bonita Mexican Bakery, where thousands of dollars were stolen last weekend.

The Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roberto Brandon Baney-Mateos to call the department tips line at 503-588-8477.

