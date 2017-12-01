Police: Two people injured after shooting on MAX platform in Gre - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Two people injured after shooting on MAX platform in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police are investigating a shooting that happened on a MAX platform Friday morning.

Police said just before 12 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting at the MAX platform at Southeast 172nd Avenue and East Burnside.

When officers arrived on scene they found two victims. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a suspect armed with a handgun. No word on the extent of the other victims injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

According to police, a person of interest has been detained.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Gresham police.

