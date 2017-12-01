Salmonella outbreak in Washington, Oregon tied to pre-cut fruit - KPTV - FOX 12

Salmonella outbreak in Washington, Oregon tied to pre-cut fruit

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(KPTV file image) (KPTV file image)
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Washington state health officials say a Salmonella outbreak involving pre-cut fruit sold at Washington and Oregon grocery stores has sickened 18 people.

The Washington state Department of Health said Friday that 16 people in Washington and two in Oregon have been diagnosed with Salmonella.

Most of the people diagnosed were in King and Snohomish counties with one each in Mason, Pierce, Thurston and Yakima counties. Officials didn't say where in Oregon the cases were found.

Officials say people who bought pre-cut watermelon, cantaloupe, or fruit mixes containing watermelon or cantaloupe from around Oct. 25 to Dec. 1 from QFC, Fred Meyer, Rosauers and Central Market should throw it away.

Lab results identified Salmonella Newport as the cause. The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

People experiencing any of the symptoms should contact their health care provider.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.