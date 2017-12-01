Portland area shelter pets seek forever homes this holiday season

Many Portland area shelter pets are hoping to find a forever home this holiday season.

The Oregon Humane Society is hoping people will adopt over 130 dogs, cats, horses and other small animals before the New Year.

During the month of December, the OHS lobby will showcase each available pet as a part of the "Home for the Holidays" program.

OHS says even if people can't adopt a pet, they can always leave a gift under the Animal Giving Tree at the humane society.

But for those who do want a furry addition to their family, should make sure they have the time and space to care for a pet, and then go to OHS before all of the animals are spoken for.

"We don't want them to spend the holidays here, we don't want them to spend a lot of time here. We want them to be in a home with family, out on walks, and be under a Christmas tree playing with ornaments, not destroying the tree," said Jennifer Barta with the Oregon Humane Society.

Another way people can help out this holiday season is by sponsoring a pet by donating to the Oregon Humane Society.

For more information, visit www.oregonhumane.org/home-for-the-holidays/.

