$25K in jewelry, watches stolen from Aloha store in three minutes

The burglar caught on camera at an Aloha jewelry repair store.

Deputies want your help catching this crook, who stole $25,000 in jewelry and watches.

More than $25,000 in jewelry and watches was stolen from a family-owned Aloha store early Monday morning, all in the span of about three minutes.

It happened at Advantage Jewelry-N-Watch repairs on Southwest 185th at 3:45 a.m. Owner Andrew Nguyen was woken up by a phone call from police about an hour later.

When Nguyen checked his surveillance system, he saw someone – wearing what appears to be a Santa beard, hooded sweatshirt, coat and gloves – break in a front window and walk right to a display cabinet along the back wall.

The crook takes the cover off the cabinet and takes out a small blow torch.

“He used the torch, the fire, he heat on the glass,” Nguyen told FOX 12. “Yeah, I don’t know why he do like that.”

Eventually, the tactic works and the burglar is able to get through the glass, loading up Nguyen’s most expensive items.

But that’s all he or she is after; the crook never gives any of the other jewelry cases a second look.

“He took three watch, one Rolex, one Jacob & Co and one Omega watch, and around about almost 20 necklace like this,” Nguyen said, pointing to a 14-karat gold necklace.

Luckily Nguyen has insurance, and now he’s beefing up his alarm system and removing the jewelry from the display cases at night. He also wants to speak with his landlord about installing a metal roll-up security door for the front of the store.

Nguyen believes whoever did it has been in the store before. He’s just thankful nothing else was stolen.

“I think I lost all of them,” he said of his other inventory. “[That's] why I’m lucky.”

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, and hope someone may recognize the very distinctive shoulder bag the crook is carrying in the video.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to give deputies a call.

