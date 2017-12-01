Man accused of stabbing bus driver makes first court appearance

The man accused of stabbing a Greyhound bus driver and injuring two others appeared before a Multnomah County judge Friday afternoon.

Robert Moran-Vasquez, 32, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and second-degree attempted assault.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to a reported stabbing on a Greyhound bus.

The bus had been traveling on Interstate 84, just east of the Troutdale exit, when Moran-Vasquez began to attack the bus driver. Two passengers, identified as Francisco Owens and Stephen Danca, intervened.

Deputies said Owens and Danca forcefully engaged the attacker, and the driver was able to safely stop the bus. Moran-Vasquez was then forced off the bus and the bus driver closed and locked the doors.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Court records show that Moran-Vasquez, who is from the Fresno area, has been arrested more than a dozen times.

Since 2004 the 32-year-old has been arrested 18 times by different law enforcement agencies in the Fresno area.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported that his most recent arrest by Fresno Police happened on May 7, 2016, when officers arrested Moran-Vasquez for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Court documents also note that Moran-Vasquez has been convicted of four felonies and a misdemeanor in California. His most recent conviction came in 2014 when he was found guilty of concealing a straight knife.

Friday, Moran-Vasquez entered a not guilty plea. He is being held on more than $500,000 bail and is set to be back in court on December 11.

