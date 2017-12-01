Experts offer tips on how to prepare your home for the upcoming cold temps

Colder weather is on its way next week, including overnight temperatures dipping into the 20s, and that means it’s time for homeowners to start thinking about how to get their houses winter-ready.

Hyland Hills Ace Hardware owner Mike Johnson said one thing people need to consider is that it’s not just outdoor faucets they should start thinking about.

Johnson said the pipes in the crawl space underneath a home are also vulnerable to the shift to colder weather.

“You can insulate your pipes with pipe insulation, and these come in different sizes, and you can also cut them and put them on your windshield wipers to keep your wipers from freezing to your car windows,” he explained, adding that wrap-around fiberglass insulation can also be used.

When it does come to covering outdoor faucets, Johnson said customers could find Styrofoam covers for under $3 that will last a few seasons and prevent pipes from freezing.

For those who opt for the faucet cover with the plastic coating, it may cost a little more but they’ll last longer.

Other products like heaters, shovels and ice melt are also available in stores now and are even selling earlier than normal this year because the winter the Portland area had last year is still fresh on everyone’s mind.

“Everybody panics when the weather gets cold, and again that’s another reason to start this week and not next week to make sure we have the product in stock,” Johnson told FOX 12.

Another thing to remember – now is the time to put away those outdoor hoses. Leaving them connected to the outdoor faucets can lead to water inside the hose, which can freeze and expand, ruining the hose.

