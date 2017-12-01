Police respond to reports of gunfire near N. Portland park - KPTV - FOX 12

Police respond to reports of gunfire near N. Portland park

Police responded to the reports of gunfire near a park in north Portland Friday evening.

Officers responded to the basketball courts on the north side of McCoy Park near the intersection of North Newman Avenue and Fessenden Street just before 5:45 p.m.

When they arrived, witnesses told them they heard gunfire and a vehicle speeding away to the west on Fessenden Street.

After searching the area, the officers found evidence of gunfire on the west side of the park near Fiske Avenue and damage to a home across from the park on North Newman Avenue.

Witnesses also told police that several young people were playing basketball at the time of the shooting, but officers said there was no one with injuries at the scene and no reports of gunshot injuries at area hospitals.

The Gang Enforcement Team responded to the park to conduct an investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this incident to please call the non-emergency tip line at 503-823-3333.

