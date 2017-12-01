Train to Christmas Town derails, no injuries reported

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Train to Christmas Town train derailed Friday evening.

Deputies said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. about one mile north of Pine Grove.

Four cars came off of the track but remained upright. Emergency crews responded to the scene to assist the staff.

The sheriff’s office noted that 214 passengers were on the train and that there have been no injuries reported. The passengers are being helped off the train and arrangements are being made to get them back to Hood River.

The train is part of the Mount Hood Railroad.

FOX 12 spoke to the general manager of the railroad who says he's thankful no one was hurt.

"Just basically it was four rail cars went on the ground and no injuries, and we're hoping to have the tracks repaired in the next couple of days and get train traffic running again," said Ron Kaufman.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.