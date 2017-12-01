Salem non-profit burglarized twice in a week

The hunt is on for the person who broke into a non-profit in Salem, and it's not the first time it's happened.

Garten Services posted a video on its Facebook page showing the suspects and asking, "Who would rob a non-profit providing jobs for people with disabilities?"

The video shows a man bust down the glass door of the non-profit's recycling center

Research development manager Gaelen McAllister told FOX 12 that break-in was actually the second burglary at the center in the past week.

McAllister said someone broke in on Saturday as well, and that's actually why they put up the surveillance camera that caught Tuesday’s burglary.

In the latest theft, someone took more than 30 cell phones, a laptop, some computer parts and the surveillance camera. The electronics that were stolen were going to be refurbished in the facility and then sold to help fund new projects.

"As a non-profit, we're always struggling just to make ends meet and to pay the people that work for us. This cost us a few thousand dollars, plus the insurance costs to be able to insure the place,” McAllister explained. “Every time there is a break-in it costs us, right away in the things that are stolen and fixing things up, but it also makes our insurance costs go up."

Garten Services is offering a $100 reward for information that can help find the suspect behind the break-in.

