Police: 30-year-old man wanted for stabbing, killing father in SE Portland

Portland police have identified the suspect wanted for a deadly stabbing that happened in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Detectives said 30-year-old Tyler Nees has an active murder warrant in connection with the death of his father, 64-year-old Brian Nees.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called out to the area of Southeast 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Street on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found Brian Nees suffering from traumatic injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Tyler Nees is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing 190, with short red hair, and blue eyes.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

Anyone who sees Tyler Nees is asked not to approach him but to immediately call 911.

The daughter of Brian Nees told Fox 12 her dad was an understanding person, who loved everyone and did everything he could for anyone.

A YouCaring page has been started for the family.

