Police: Homicide investigation underway in SE Portland

The Portland Police Bureau said a homicide investigation is underway in the Southeast Portland.

Police said just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers rushed to the area of 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Street on the report of a stabbing.

Officers and medical personnel located a male in his 60s suffering from traumatic injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment.

Police said officers learned that the stabbing happened at a nearby apartment and the victim ran to get help. Officers conducted a search for the suspect but did not find but did not find anyone matching the description.

The suspect is believed to be a male in his 30s, 6'00" tall, short hair, possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police said at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers were notified that the victim died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives and Criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division are at the scene in the early stages of the investigation.

Based on preliminary information, there is not believed to be any immediate danger to neighborhood residents.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

