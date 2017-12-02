Police: Homicide investigation underway in SE Portland

Sometimes, you can’t sleep. So how do you get to sleep? Well, why not load up on carbs at your local Waffle House? That’s what Alex Bowen did, and he documented his adventure on Facebook.More >
Sometimes, you can’t sleep. So how do you get to sleep? Well, why not load up on carbs at your local Waffle House? That’s what Alex Bowen did, and he documented his adventure on Facebook.More >
The Warner Pacific basketball team is dedicating their season to their assistant coach Rick Vaughan and his daughter Annieka Vaughan, who was killed last month.More >
The Warner Pacific basketball team is dedicating their season to their assistant coach Rick Vaughan and his daughter Annieka Vaughan, who was killed last month.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Train to Christmas Town train derailed Friday evening.More >
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Train to Christmas Town train derailed Friday evening.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
It's not about the cake.More >
It's not about the cake.More >
A man with a long criminal history and who has been deported back to Mexico 20 times agreed to a plea deal Friday on charges including sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.More >
A man with a long criminal history and who has been deported back to Mexico 20 times agreed to a plea deal Friday on charges including sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.More >