Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Concordia neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., police were called out to the area of Northeast 27th Avenue and Lombard Street on the report of gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene they spoke to witnesses who said a man got out of a vehicle and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at people in a different vehicle.

Witnesses told police that both vehicles left the scene after the gunfire.

No victims were found at the scene or have arrived at any area hospitals, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s to 30s with dreadlocked hair. Police said investigators are working to verify the descriptions of the vehicles involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

