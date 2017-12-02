3 arrested in connection with robbery at SE Portland storage facility

Police say three people were arrested in connection with a robbery at a southeast Portland storage facility.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Public Storage facility located at 1202 Southeast 82nd Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they spoke with the victim who said two men armed with handguns restrained him and took keys to the facility. The victim was able to get free and have someone call 911, according to police.

The suspects left the scene but officers learned that they were inside Portland International Airport.

With help from the Port of Portland Police Department, 28-year-old Jody Wafer and 29-year-old Trent Knight were arrested without incident.

Robbery detectives also arrested a third person, 27-year-old Brittany Kizzee, in connection with the incident.

All three were booked into the Multnomah County Jail Saturday evening on charges of robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, kidnap in the first degree and federal holds.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

