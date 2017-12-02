Police: Two robbery suspects arrested at Portland International Airport

Two men were arrested at Portland International Airport Saturday morning after they robbed a southeast Portland storage facility.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Public Storage facility located at 1202 Southeast 82nd Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene they spoke with the victim who said two men armed with handguns restrained him and took keys to the facility. The victim was able to get free and have someone call 911, according to police.

The suspects left the scene but officers learned that they were inside PDX.

With help from the Port of Portland Police Department, the suspects were arrested without incident.

The suspects' names and charges will be release when they are booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

