Woman with special needs reported missing in Tualatin found safe

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Police Department said a missing 19-year-old woman has been found safe.

Police said Daisy Pigsley was last seen at Tualatin Home Goods around 1 p.m. Saturday. Pigsley is special needs and has the mind of a 5-year-old, according to police.

Just after 4 p.m., police reported that Pigsley was found safe.

