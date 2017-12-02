Woman with special needs reported missing in Tualatin found safe

Tualatin Police Department said a missing 19-year-old woman has been found safe.

Police said Daisy Pigsley was last seen at Tualatin Home Goods around 1 p.m. Saturday. Pigsley is special needs and has the mind of a 5-year-old, according to police.

Just after 4 p.m., police reported that Pigsley was found safe.

