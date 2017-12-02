Mt. Hood Meadows kicks off 50th season by opening new chairlift - KPTV - FOX 12

Skiers and snowboarders are excited as Mt. Hood Meadows officially opens for the season.

Mt. Hood Meadows resort began their 50th season with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Buttercup lift on Saturday.

The new lift allows more passengers to ride up the mountain at a time and opens up more terrain for beginners.

Mt. Hood Meadows warns people to expect early season condition and to look out for unmarked obstacles.

The resort is now open to skiers and snowboarders daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

