Tigard business warns about counterfeit bills

Employees at a lottery deli in Tigard said so called customers try to rip them off regularly by paying with counterfeit cash.

“We get them often, they're usually over the top ridiculous,” manager Heather Johnson said.

Johnson is talking about customers trying to pay with counterfeit cash. She said it most recently happened last week.



“A gentlemen came in acting like something was going on, handed one of my employees a bill,” Johnson said. "More or less, she knew right away.”

Johnson said the man quickly left after being called out. The employee then called police.

“You just don't trust anybody,” Johnson said.

Then a few weeks ago, Tigard Police said someone paid with a counterfeit $20 at the Goodwill, less than a mile from Foxy’s.



Johnson said there are ways to look out for fake bills, like using a special pen that shows up in black ink if it’s not real.

Employees said sometimes the feel of the paper, color or print can also look off.

“We really have no choice, just deescalate the situation best we can, say hey, we can’t take this, this is a false bill, can't be accepted here,” Foxy’s employee, Emmaleigh Mallery said.

“It can definitely hurt a small business, if we don’t catch it before they leave, then that’s us being out of money and we're a mom and pop shop, we work hard to stay open,” Mallery continued.

