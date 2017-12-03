Deputies investigate fight between brothers, possible DUII near - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigate fight between brothers, possible DUII near Estacada

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) -

Clackamas County Deputies believe a fight between two brothers led to a possible DUII crash near Estacada.

Deputies responded to a call about a fight on Goat Mountain, near South Hillockburn Road east of Highway 211 at around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a man was injured by a knife and called Life Flight to take him to a hospital.

Deputies learned the other man had just crashed a car a short distance away.

When they reached the crash site they found he was hurt as well and was life-flighted to a hospital.

There’s no word on the conditions of either man or whether they will face other charges.

Deputies do not plan to release their names.

