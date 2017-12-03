Protesters rally against "No Sit Zones" in Downtown Portland

A group of demonstrators gathered outside the Columbia Sportswear Store in Downtown Portland Saturday to protest “No Sit Zones.”

The protest was organized by the group Portland’s Resistance.

People gathered outside the Columbia Store after CEO Tim Boyle commented on the homeless crisis, saying he worries he made a mistake opening the Sorel Headquarters in Downtown Portland.

The group said these "No Sit Zones" target everyone in the community, but mainly the homeless.

They add it feels like the city is trying to clean the sidewalks without dealing with the issue of homelessness.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has not commented on Saturday’s protest.

In the past, The Mayor’s Office said it is dedicated to improving public safety in the downtown business district.

