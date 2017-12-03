Families purchase new homes from Habitat for Humanity

Four Portland families said they are incredibly grateful to have a place to rest their heads and finally call home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Seven ecstatic brothers and sisters from the Hezumurano/Niyanzima family gave FOX 12 a grand tour of their new home on Saturday.

The family’s translator says their parents, Prosper Hezumurano and Rosata Niyanzima arrived in the United States after living in a refugee camp in Tanzania for ten years.

Habitat for Humanity officials said the Hezumurano/Niyanzima family went above and beyond the requirements, completing more than 500 hours of sweat equity.

Steve Messinetti with Habitat for Humanity helped welcome the family to Helensview, a 21-home community in the Cully neighborhood in northeast Portland.

"Habitat serves a unique niche of working families, hardworking families who are doing everything right but still can’t afford a decent place to live in the city," Messinetti said.

In all, Habitat for Humanity handed over the keys to 24 people Saturday, including 16 kids who now have a home just in time for the holidays.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.