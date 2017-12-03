Free parking at SmartPark garages on Sunday

Downtown shoppers can enjoy free parking at SmartPark garages on three Sundays in December.

In celebration of the holiday season, the city of Portland is offering free parking for people on December 3, December 10 and December 17.

Drivers can park at any SmartPark garage in downtown Portland from 12-5p.m. on those days. Drivers can then validate their parking ticket at two places to get a parking voucher.

Those two places are PDX Pop-Up shop in Pioneer Place at Southwest 5th and Morrison, and at Boys Fort on Morrison near 9th avenue.

