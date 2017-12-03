Prineville woman arrested in killing of live-in boyfriend

A 53-year-old Prineville woman previously arrested in what police said was an attempt to shoot her boyfriend has now been arrested in his death.

Authorities say Tina Marie Hill was taken into custody at the rural property where she had an on-again, off-again relationship with Dennis Allen Stewart. Stewart was found shot to death on Thanksgiving morning.

KTVZ-TV reports that the 53-year-old Hill was arrested in June 2016 on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and animal abuse. Police said fired a handgun at Stewart several times. No bullets hit him, but one of their dogs was injured.

Court records show Hill was granted conditional release the following month, including requirements that she live at a women and children's shelter. A judge dismissed the charges last summer, but in March, Hill pleaded guilty to a harassment charge from an incident last year involving Stewart and a sheriff's detective.

Hill was placed on a year's probation, with conditions including continued mental health treatment.

