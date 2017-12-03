Oregon Ducks to face Boise State Broncos in Las Vegas Bowl

The Oregon Ducks will face the Boise State Broncos in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Las Vegas

TOP PLAYERS

Boise State: QB Brett Rypien, 2,515 yards passing, 14 TDs

Oregon: RB Royce Freeman, 1,475 yards rushing, 16 TDs

NOTABLE

Boise State: The Broncos avenged a loss to Fresno State the week before by beating the Bulldogs 17-14 in the Mountain West title game.

Oregon: The Ducks finished the season on a two-game winning streak, thrashing Arizona and rival Oregon State to reach seven victories in coach Willie Taggart's first season.

#GoDucks set to make third trip to The Strip for the Las Vegas Bowl vs. No.25 Boise State on Dec. 16th. Words from Willie Taggart live at 2:30 @fox12oregon https://t.co/KWNGkTYlQ4 pic.twitter.com/GNIugVFiJR — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 3, 2017

LAST TIME

Boise State 19, Oregon 14. (Sept. 3, 2009)

BOWL HISTORY

Boise State: Sixteenth consecutive bowl appearance, tied for sixth-best in the nation with Wisconsin.

Oregon: Twelfth bowl appearance in the last 13 years, third appearance in Las Vegas Bowl.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.