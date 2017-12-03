Neighbor rescues man from burning home in Scappoose

Fire crews say a neighbor rescued a man from a burning home in Scappoose.

The fire started just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a mobile home on Village Way near Columbia Avenue, according to the Scappoose Fire District.

FOX 12 spoke with the neighbor, who only wants to go by Michael. He said he could smell burning plastic. He wasn’t sure what it was until he heard a woman yell “fire” and he ran towards the smoke.

“It was too much for me to go inside. I, for whatever reason, looked down and I saw him in the doorway of the porch. I tried waking him up and he was unconscious. I grabbed him and pulled him down the porch and got him across the street,” Michael said.

Michael said the man regained consciousness as he was carrying him across the street and seemed a little out of it. He also said the man was so close to the flames, his jacket was smoking.

“It was within probably one or two minutes of me getting him across the road, everything inside was exploding – glass – it all went up,” he said.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no update on his condition at this time.

Michael said he ran to help because he wanted to be a good neighbor.

“I would’ve done it for anybody and I would do it again. I just did what I knew best to do,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

