Neighbor rescues man from burning home in Scappoose

The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >
A graphic video posted to Twitter showed a teenager violently throwing a kitten into the street. Police are now involved.More >
A graphic video posted to Twitter showed a teenager violently throwing a kitten into the street. Police are now involved.More >
More than 16,000 scientists from 184 countries have published a second warning to humanity advising that we need to change our wicked ways to help the planet.More >
More than 16,000 scientists from 184 countries have published a second warning to humanity advising that we need to change our wicked ways to help the planet.More >
A retirement community resident made ricin and tested the deadly toxin on her neighbors by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks, investigators said.More >
A retirement community resident made ricin and tested the deadly toxin on her neighbors by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks, investigators said.More >
Randi Zuckerberg says she was subjected to "lewd sexual remarks" by a man seated next to her on an Alaska Airlines flight.More >
Randi Zuckerberg says she was subjected to "lewd sexual remarks" by a man seated next to her on an Alaska Airlines flight.More >
Employees at a lottery deli in Tigard said so called customers try to rip them off regularly by paying with counterfeit cash. “We get them often, they're usually over the top ridiculous,” manager Heather Johnson said. Johnson is talking about customers trying to pay with counterfeit cash.More >
Employees at a lottery deli in Tigard said so called customers try to rip them off regularly by paying with counterfeit cash. “We get them often, they're usually over the top ridiculous,” manager Heather Johnson said. Johnson is talking about customers trying to pay with counterfeit cash.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
A Disney animated series introduced the first male Disney princess in a recent episode, the latest in a series of barriers broken by the progressive show.More >
A Disney animated series introduced the first male Disney princess in a recent episode, the latest in a series of barriers broken by the progressive show.More >
A man with a long criminal history and who has been deported back to Mexico 20 times agreed to a plea deal Friday on charges including sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.More >
A man with a long criminal history and who has been deported back to Mexico 20 times agreed to a plea deal Friday on charges including sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.More >