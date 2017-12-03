OSP responding to deadly crash on Highway 26 near Government Camp

Oregon State Police is responding to a deadly crash on Highway 26 near Government Camp.

Highway 26 has been closed 8 miles south of Highway 35 due to the crash, which occurred Sunday near milepost 65.

According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2004 Ford Excursion, which was traveling westbound on Highway 26, lost control on the snow-covered highway and crossed into the eastbound lane. The Ford then struck a silver 2013 Subaru Outback that was traveling eastbound.

A passenger inside the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.

A terrible accident on Hwy 26 east of Hwy 35. Roads are icy so please be careful! pic.twitter.com/L3R3rHzNir — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) December 4, 2017

Drivers can detour eastbound via Highway 35, and westbound via Highway 216.

OSP said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available.

