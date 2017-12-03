OSP responding to deadly crash on Highway 26 near Government Camp

OSP responding to deadly crash on Highway 26 near Government Cam - KPTV - FOX 12

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police is responding to a deadly crash on Highway 26 near Government Camp. 

Highway 26 has been closed 8 miles south of Highway 35 due to the crash, which occurred Sunday near milepost 65. 

According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2004 Ford Excursion, which was traveling westbound on Highway 26, lost control on the snow-covered highway and crossed into the eastbound lane. The Ford then struck a silver 2013 Subaru Outback that was traveling eastbound. 

A passenger inside the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Drivers can detour eastbound via Highway 35, and westbound via Highway 216. 

OSP said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available. 

