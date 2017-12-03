OSP responding to deadly crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs - KPTV - FOX 12

OSP responding to deadly crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs

Oregon State Police is responding to a deadly crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs. 

Highway 26 has been closed 8 miles south of Highway 35 due to the crash, which occurred Sunday near milepost 65. 

Drivers can detour eastbound via Highway 35, and westbound via Highway 216. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.

