OSP responding to deadly crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs

Oregon State Police is responding to a deadly crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs.

Highway 26 has been closed 8 miles south of Highway 35 due to the crash, which occurred Sunday near milepost 65.

A terrible accident on Hwy 26 east of Hwy 35. Roads are icy so please be careful! pic.twitter.com/L3R3rHzNir — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) December 4, 2017

Drivers can detour eastbound via Highway 35, and westbound via Highway 216.

