1 dead in crash in SW Portland, portion of SW Boones Ferry Rd. closed

Police say one person died in a crash in southwest Portland Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Southwest Boones Ferry Road near Alfred Street. According to police, the caller reported that the vehicle was stuck in a tree down an embankment. 

Officers and firefighters were able to get the driver and passenger out of the vehicle. Police said the driver did not appear to be suffering from any serious injuries, but the passenger did not survive the crash. 

Southwest Boones Ferry Road has been closed in both directions from Colony Drive to Terwilliger Boulevard.

Police said the closure is expected to last for several hours until the crash scene is clear. 

