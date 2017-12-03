Police: Portland man arrested in connection with Gresham MAX platform shooting

Police have arrested a Portland man in connection with a shooting on a MAX platform in Gresham.

The shooting occurred Friday morning on the eastbound MAX platform at Northeast 172nd Avenue and East Burnside Street.

Police said 21-year-old Dawud Bryant is accused of shooting a round from a handgun shortly after he got off the train. The bullet narrowly missed the alleged intended target, a 21-year-old Portland man. Police said the bullet traveled past his head and through the clothing of the victim’s 18-year-old girlfriend before hitting the platform’s brick façade.

According to police, Bryant was on the train with the two victims before the shooting but does not know them. Police said Bryant and the male victim made eye contact on the train but had not talked.

When he left the train, police said Bryant verbally engaged the man and then pulled out a pistol. He first hit the man on the head with a gun and is then accused of then firing the gun at the man’s head at close range, barely missing him. Other than the head injury from being struck with the gun, the male victim was not hurt, according to police.

The female victim, also of Portland, was nearly hit by the bullet as it impacted multiple layers of her clothing but missed her body. The bullet stopped when it hit the platform wall.

A witness called 911 just before noon to report the shooting and officers were given a clear description of the suspect.

Officers contacted Bryant near Southeast 176th Avenue and Southeast Pine Street as he ran from the scene. Police then took him into custody without further incident.

Police said Bryant had dislocated his shoulder while running away from the platform and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his shoulder injury before being taken to jail.

Bryant is lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces charges of attempted murder and assault in the second degree.

