Family mourns loss of Portland man who police say was stabbed by son

Portland police are still searching for a 30-year-old accused of stabbing and killing his father early Saturday morning.

The family of Tyler Nees told FOX 12 on Sunday that like police they want to see the man caught.

Police said they responded to a call at the Marwood Plaza Apartments near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday where they found 64-year-old Brian Nees suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Forrest Nees, the victim’s son and the suspect’s brother, said he and his family are grieving the loss, saying they were not ready to lose the elder Nees.

“I wasn’t ready to lose my father, that’s what I got to say,” he told FOX 12. “And I sure wasn’t ready for my brother to take him from me.”

Forrest Nees said his dad was a great, loving, warm person, who loved life and his family. He also said his dad would drop everything to help anybody, including his brother Tyler.

“He was my best friend,” Forrest said. “He’s going to be greatly missed,”

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the stabbing. Police are advising anyone who sees Tyler Nees to not to approach him but instead to immediately call 911.

