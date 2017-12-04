Vancouver police investigating Sunday evening shooting

Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Northeast 132nd Place around 8:25 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, the officer found a man suffering from at least 1 gunshot would. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been arrested in this incident, but investigators with the Vancouver Police Department do not believe there is an immediate threat to the general public relating to this shooting.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.