On the Go with Joe at the Tony Starlight Christmas show

The holiday season is in full swing at one swinging spot in southwest Portland where a show is bringing back musical memories of years gone by.

The Tony Starlight Christmas show recreates the magic of old holiday TV specials from the 1960s and 1970s that would feature performers like Bing Crosby and Dean Martin.

Created by Starlight and Bo Ayars, the Vegas-style show combines standards, comedy routines, impressions and more. There are also duets with guest vocalist Barbara Ayars on songs from classic holiday shows like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Joe V. stopped by to catch up with Tony and get a preview of the Christmas crooning.

Get ready for some Christmas crooning! About to go live with the one and only @TonyStarlights on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/sbvRyoccGm — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) December 4, 2017

For more information, including a full list of performance dates, please visit TonyStarlight.com.

