Flooding closes Pearl District gym

The LA Fitness location in Portland’s Pearl District was closed Monday morning after the bottom floor of the gym flooded.

Several firefighters came out to check out the flooding Monday morning but told FOX 12 the business would have to call in a plumber to figure out what happened.

Fire crews and officials with the Portland Water Bureau said they believe there is not an outside water main break causing the flooding but rather a problem in the building itself, likely a broken pipe.

LA Fitness in the Pearl flooded this morning. Don't yet know the cause. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/flC18n2Kj9 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 4, 2017

The building on Northwest Northrop between 14th and 15th Avenues also houses several other businesses including Microsoft, Indian Health Services and a dermatology clinic.

While the water was turned off to the fitness center, the other businesses were not affected and were open and running Monday. No other businesses or residences in the Pearl were affected.

The flooding was discovered around 5 a.m. when staff began arriving to open the gym.

There was a sign on the front door saying the facility was closed for maintenance and suggesting that clients go use the LA Fitness center at the Lloyd Center.

Sign on door at LA Fitness in the Pearl. The club is flooded . #Fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OYZ6xkuDDJ — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 4, 2017

Clients at the gym will not be able to work out there for a few days. An update on the LA Fitness website stated that the facility would be closed until 5 p.m. Friday.

