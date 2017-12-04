Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Dec. 4

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Monday, December 04, 2017.

All week long, more than 20 Portland restaurants will be raising money to help victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The PDX Feeds Puerto Rico campaign runs all week with funds going to Cosa Nuestra Relief Fund and Animal Rescue relief fund. For more details, including a full list of participating restaurants, head to PDXFeedsPuertoRico.com.

It's a tough time of year to try to be healthy with tasty treats like peppermints and chocolate around every corner. MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz says it is possible to indulge in festive flavors without the guilt, though. Her peppermint brownie smoothie is deliciously decadent AND a great way to sneak in veggies. For the full recipe, check out MonicaMetz.com/MoreGDO.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.