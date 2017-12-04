Fire crews find 1 person dead in McMinnville apartment fire

Firefighters said one person is dead following a fire at a McMinnville apartment Sunday night.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the Park Place Apartments located at 230 Southeast Evans Street around 9:35 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the windows and door of a second-floor unit of the six-unit apartment building.

Firefighters first knocked down the fire in a stairwell then contained the blaze in the unit where the fire originated.

Crews also worked to conduct search and rescue operations and evacuated nearby units.

According to fire department officials, an occupant of the apartment where the fire is believed to have started was found dead. Medical personnel treated a resident of an adjacent unit for exposure to smoke. That resident was later taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The blaze displaced the residents of all six units at the apartment. Three units were damaged by smoke and flame.

Crews from McMinnville were assisted by crews from Amity, Lafayette, Dundee and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

