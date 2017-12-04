Timbers Diego Valeri named MLS Most Valuable Player

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.

The 31-year-old native of Argentina had 21 goals and 11 assists this season for Portland, which finished atop the Western Conference.

He is the first midfielder in league history with 20 or more goals in a single season and just the second player with at least 20 goals and 10 assists in a single season. His 32 combined goals and assists rank fifth in MLS history.

Where will the trophy go in his home? Valeri will have to see what his daughter Connie has to say about room placement. pic.twitter.com/pbOarQ1DU6 — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 4, 2017

He was named the league's Landon Donovan MVP on Monday by a vote of the league's club managers, media members and current players. The other nominees included Atlanta's Miguel Almiron, Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco, NYCFC's David Villa and Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic.

Last week Valeri was recognized as the club's Player of the Year and Community MVP and received the team's "Golden Boot" award for leading the Timbers in scoring.

Since joining Portland in 2013, the midfielder scored 58 goals and added 53 assists. Valeri also was named the MVP of the 2015 MLS when the Timbers beat the Columbus Crew SC.

Reporting by Anne M. Peterson, AP Sports Writer

