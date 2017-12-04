Timbers Diego Valeri named MLS Most Valuable Player

Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
The Portland Timbers have exercised the contract options on five players for the 2018 season.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >
Dylan Remick and Mauro Manotas scored to send the Houston Dynamo through to the Western Conference final after a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the second leg of their semifinal Sunday night.More >
Jeff Attinella had two saves to help the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Monday night in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, the last a 15-yard strike to J.D. McKissic with 7:29 left, and the Seattle Seahawks stayed in the NFC playoff hunt with a 24-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.More >
The Oregon Ducks will face the Boise State Broncos in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m.More >
The Clackamas Cavaliers and Hockinson Hawks are celebrating the first state football championships for both schools.More >
Thanks to a late game forced fumble and 37-yard field goal by Jeffrey Nelson with 3 seconds to play, the Clackamas Cavaliers claimed their first ever state championship with a 31-30 victory over South Medford in Corvallis.More >
Jeffrey Nelson kicked a 37-yard field goal with 3 seconds left and Clackamas won its first state title with a 31-30 victory Saturday against South Medford in the OSAA Class 6A state championship.More >
Bryce Canda had 20 points on Saturday and Portland State set a program record for margin of victory with a 125-50 win over Portland Bible.More >
Will he stay or will he go? Is Willie Taggart one and done at Oregon? It is certainly a wild time on the college coaching carousel.More >
UP NEXT: The Trail Blazers host the Pelicans on Saturday night.More >
A former walk-on returned home Thursday as Jonathan Smith took over the reins of Oregon State football.More >
