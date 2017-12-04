West Linn police: 2 arrested following 3 weekend burglaries

Police said three weekend burglaries in West Linn have led to two arrests while the suspect in the third case is still being sought.

Officers said the first incident happened Friday at a residence in the area of Clark Street and Oregon City Boulevard. A neighbor reported hearing the sound of a breaking window then saw a man breaking into her neighbor’s home.

The woman immediately called 911, and officers were able to locate the suspect, later identified as Kevin Heuple, who was arrested.

A second burglary also occurred Friday in the area of Cottonwood Court and Hidden Springs Road in the Robinwood neighborhood. Investigators said the suspect in that case decided to go on a walk after fighting with his girlfriend, during which they said he broke into five vehicles and one home.

A woman in the home heard the doorbell ring and approached the door while asking who was outside. Police said the suspect, identified as James O’Neil IV, broke a downstairs video, leading the woman to scream then call 911.

After searching the area with the help of a K-9 unit from the Lake Oswego Police Department, officers located O’Neil and arrested him.

One of the suspects in 3 different burglaries in West Linn this weekend. Police identified him as James O'Neill. #WestLinnPolice #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/rZ4BPx9aNF — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 4, 2017

The third burglary happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in a gated community near Cascade Terrace and Lorinda Lane. Investigators said homeowners left an outside door unlocked and a man entered the home.

At some point, one of the homeowners awoke to find the suspect standing at the door of her bedroom. As she alerted her husband the suspect fled from the house. The couple called 911 about 20 minutes later, and while the officers located the woman’s purse several houses away, they were unable to locate the suspect.

Investigators said they do not believe the three burglaries are connected.

The West Linn Police Department wants to remind residents to lock their doors, both to their homes and their vehicles, not leave valuables in cars and to call 911 right away in the event of a crime.

