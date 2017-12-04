Oregon's tentative $88M Nike deal comes with strings

An $88 million tentative sponsorship deal between the University of Oregon and Nike would come with strings attached.

The Register-Guard reports that under the conditions of the proposed contract, the athletic giant could impose financial penalties if too many football players cover their shoes with tape during a game.

The deal also says Nike would get to dictate from "time to time" what specific uniforms or equipment sports teams must use.

It would also ban the Duck Store and other campus retailers from selling anything made by Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and Puma.

The retroactive agreement would increase the school's base compensation in cash and Nike products to $7 million this school year, up from $3 million.

University trustees will vote Friday on the new contract.

