Oregon's tentative $88M Nike deal comes with strings - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon's tentative $88M Nike deal comes with strings

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

An $88 million tentative sponsorship deal between the University of Oregon and Nike would come with strings attached.

The Register-Guard reports that under the conditions of the proposed contract, the athletic giant could impose financial penalties if too many football players cover their shoes with tape during a game.

The deal also says Nike would get to dictate from "time to time" what specific uniforms or equipment sports teams must use.

It would also ban the Duck Store and other campus retailers from selling anything made by Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and Puma.

The retroactive agreement would increase the school's base compensation in cash and Nike products to $7 million this school year, up from $3 million.

University trustees will vote Friday on the new contract.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.