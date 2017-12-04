Newport police: Suspect impersonated officer, pulled over driver

The Newport Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect investigators said impersonated an officer and stopped a woman over the weekend.

According to police, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the South Beach area. The driver involved in the incident told officers she was headed south near Southwest 116th Street when she was stopped by an unmarked car equipped with red and white flashing lights in the windshield and a spotlight near the area of the driver side door.

The woman said the suspect approached her vehicle and shined a flashlight in her face. The woman told officers she believed she was being pulled over so she gave the suspect here documentation.

She then said the suspect asked where she was going and became rude when she answered.

While the suspect went back to his car, the woman called a friend on her cell phone. The woman then asked the suspect’s name when he returned to the window, leading the suspect to grab the woman’s phone, throwing it and her documentation back in the car before speeding away from the scene.

Investigators said there is no description available for the suspect.

The Newport Police department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in this case. Anyone who saw the stop or has other information on this incident is asked to call Officer Jon Humphreys at 541-574-3348 or the department tip line at 541-574-2455. Tips can also be submitted via text to 541-270-1856.

