Police investigating reports of shots fired in NE and SE Portland

Portland police are investigating two reports of gunfire hitting homes, one in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood and the other in the Lents neighborhood.

Officers said the first incident happened in the 11600 block of Northeast Knott Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found several cars and an occupied home hit by gunfire. there were no victims found at the scene.

The second incident happened in the 8900 block of Southeast Rhone Street just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers said an occupied home was hit by gunfire and that they found more evidence of gunfire nearby. Like with the first incident, there was no one injured at the scene and no reports of gunshot wounds at nearby hospitals.

The police are still looking for suspects in both incidents, and the Gang Enforcement Team is leading both investigations.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on either of these incidents to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

