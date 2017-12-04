Police investigating reports of shots fired in NE and SE Portland

Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >
A young man finally met the 86-year-old woman he befriended through an online word game, and now their friendship is melting hearts.More >
Portland police are still searching for a 30-year-old accused of stabbing and killing his father early Saturday morning.More >
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Southwest Boones Ferry Road near Alfred Street.More >
Police said 21-year-old Dawud Bryant is accused of shooting a round from a handgun shortly after he got off the train.More >
A graphic video posted to Twitter showed a teenager violently throwing a kitten into the street. Police are now involved.More >
Oregon State Police are responding to a deadly crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs.More >
