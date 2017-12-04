Wilsonville car dealer nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year awa - KPTV - FOX 12

Wilsonville car dealer nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year award

A local Wilsonville car dealer has been nominated for the 2018 TIME Dealer of the Year award.

Dave Jachter, who owns Wilsonville Toyota, is being recognized as one of the nation's most successful auto dealers in the country.

He is one of 47 nominees who will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association's 2018 NADA show in Las Vegas next march.

In addition to operating Wilsonville Toyota and Wilsonville Subaru, Jachter is very involved in the community, supporting groups like Wilsonville Community Sharing and Food Bank, Compassion in Action Clackamas County and Home With Heroes.

“The most rewarding thing about my 37 years in the car business is the relationships I have built with my employees, manufacturers and the community,” Jachter said in a release.

