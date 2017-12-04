Police ID suspect accused of firing gun for unknown reasons in Beaverton

Police have identified a suspect accused of firing a gun for unknown reasons in Beaverton.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Southwest Canyon Road and Lombard Avenue at 4:05 a.m. Nov. 29.

Police arrived and said the suspect attempted to run away. Daryl Wayne Williams, 50, was detained and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm magazine, according to officers.

A K-9 located a gun in some bushes nearby. Police said shell casings were also found at the scene.

The case remained under investigation and the suspect was not identified until Monday.

Williams is in the Washington County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators said it’s not known what he was shooting at or why. There have not been any victims identified in this case.

