Sheriff: Suspects arrested on heroin, meth charges; one released due to jail overcrowding

Three people are facing heroin and methamphetamine charges in Corvallis, but one suspect was released from custody due to jail overcrowding, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective spotted a car determined to be stolen out of Albany on Thursday near Twin Oaks Circle and Southwest 3rd Street.

A man and woman later identified as 22-year-old Laura Ruhl and 25-year-old William Johnson were in the car, according to investigators.

A short time later, the detective said Ruhl and Johnson got into another vehicle driven by 28-year-old Tyler Boyce.

Boyce’s car was stopped and searched. A Corvallis Police Department K-9 alerted on heroin, meth and suspected psilocybin mushrooms, according to deputies. The quantity of drugs was described as “greater than user amounts.”

Deputies said cash, a digital scale, drug packaging material, a stolen bicycle, a loaded semi-automatic handgun and other drug-related items were also seized.

Boyce was issued a citation on charges of unlawful possession of heroin and meth. Ruhl and Johnson were arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of heroin and meth and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Ruhl faces the additional charge of unlawful delivery of heroin and meth.

Deputies said Johnson, a convicted felon, was released from jail due to overcrowding and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

