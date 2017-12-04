Pander Brothers adding their mark to Portland’s Rialto poolroom

Jacob and Arnold Pander, known in creative circles as the Pander Brothers, are famous for their graphic novels, feature films and music videos.

Now the talented brothers are working on something enormous in downtown Portland.

They are adding a new mural to the near century-old Rialto Poolroom and Bar in downtown Portland.

The mural will cover a basement entryway showing the history of the iconic billiards hall.

The brothers said the Rialto offers a look into old Portland and said there is something there that looks into the soul of the city.

Jacob and Arnold said they can't put an exact date on when their painting will be hanging on the wall of Rialto but they think it should be ready sometime in January.

To see more work from the brothers, check out PanderBros.com.

